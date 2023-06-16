Elon Musk and Tesla getting courted by Europe for investment

With capital cities across Europe competing for investment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Paris on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for the second time in recent weeks.

TESLA VALUATION ADDS $240B OVER 13-DAY WINNING STREAK

Musk met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, with the world leader later tweeting that the visit with Musk had been a "fruitful meeting" discussing "innovation and opportunities."

Meanwhile, Macron said he would "tout the attractiveness of France and Europe" as a target for the EV maker’s next investment.

Musk will also attend France's biggest technology trade fair, VivaTech, and take part in an hour-long conversation with the event's founder, Maurice Levy.

ORACLE'S LARRY ELLISON NOW WORLD'S THIRD RICHEST AS AI EXPLODES

Earlier this week, France’s technology minister Jean-Noel Barrot told CNBC that "a lot of effort and energy" had been expended to secure a Tesla factory for France, while reports out of Spain say Tesla will build a factory there.

Tesla opened its first manufacturing plant in Germany last year.

ELON MUSK TOUTS 'MORALLY RIGHT' EV CHARGING DEALS

Over the last two weeks, Tesla shareholders have watched the stock price notch 13 consecutive winning sessions on Wall Street while raising the company's valuation by $240 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 261.38 +5.48 +2.14%

Shares for the EV maker have now more than doubled in 2023, moving up roughly 112% since Jan 1.