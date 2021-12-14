Elon Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for some products

Elon Musk said Tuesday that Tesla will begin accepting dogecoin as payment for some products.

"Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," the electric-car maker’s chief executive wrote in a tweet.

The cryptocurrency soared more than 23% on Musk’s tweet.

When software developers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus started Dogecoin in 2013, it was created as a joke.

Tesla shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading.