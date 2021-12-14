Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for some products

The cryptocurrency soared more than 23% on Musk’s tweet

Elon Musk said Tuesday that Tesla will begin accepting dogecoin as payment for some products.

"Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," the electric-car maker’s chief executive wrote in a tweet.

The cryptocurrency soared more than 23% on Musk’s tweet.

 

When software developers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus started Dogecoin in 2013, it was created as a joke.

Tesla shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading. 