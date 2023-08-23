Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Elon Musk shows off production Cybertruck in Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he took one of the company's new production Cybertrucks for a spin at its Gigafactory in Texas

close
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO Ross Gerber and Cambiar Investors CIO Brian Barish provide insight on tech stocks on The Claman Countdown. video

Should investors buy Tesla?

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO Ross Gerber and Cambiar Investors CIO Brian Barish provide insight on tech stocks on The Claman Countdown.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a production version of the company’s Cybertruck for a spin on Wednesday after the long-awaited truck’s production has been delayed for years.

Musk took to X, the social media platform he owns that was formerly known as Twitter, to show off a picture of the Cybertruck, which was built at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Tesla announced on July 15 that its first Cybertruck rolled off the factory’s assembly lines.

Tesla and Musk first announced their plans for the futuristic-looking electric pickup truck in 2019 at an event that went viral when the vehicle’s designer cracked the truck’s purportedly unbreakable "armor glass" windows during a demonstration.

TESLA DATA BREACH AFFECTS 75,375 PEOPLE, STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES

Since its unveiling, production of the Cybertruck has been delayed on several occasions. Last year, Musk cited supply chain shortages affecting the sourcing of components as a factor in pushing back Cybertruck production to 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off a production candidate Cybertruck in a post on X, the social media platform he owns that was formerly known as Twitter. ( Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

During a Tesla shareholder meeting in May of this year, Musk said the company is aiming to produce roughly 250,000 Cybertrucks annually, depending on demand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 236.86 +3.67 +1.57%

When the Cybertruck was first announced in 2019, Tesla allowed would-be buyers to pay $100 to reserve a future Cybertruck which, at the time, had a projected initial price of less than $40,000. 

ELON MUSK SAYS SPACEX USING STARLINK TO AID MAUI WILDFIRE RECOVERY

Tesla Cybertruck Display Gigafactory

Tesla announced in July 2023 that the first Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pricing details for the Cybertruck aren’t yet available, and Tesla hasn’t announced specific details about its specifications or an official date for when initial deliveries to dealers will begin. 

Over the last year, Tesla has regularly changed the price points for its various vehicles with aggressive discounts intended to meet consumer demand in an environment where higher interest rates make it harder for buyers to finance new car purchases, so it is possible the company will pursue similar flexibility with the Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybetruck Elon Musk Broken Windows

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk reacts in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck with broken glass on windows following a demonstation that did not go as planned, on November 21, 2019, at Tesla Design Center in H (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla’s Cybertruck will give the company an EV offering in the pickup segment – one of the most profitable in the U.S. market – along with a direct competitor to the EV pickups launched by Ford and Rivian in small quantities.