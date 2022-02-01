Expand / Collapse search
Tesla's latest product is sold out

TeslaMic is designed to use with in-car karaoke system

Tesla's Chinese arm has dropped the mic … and it's sold out.

TeslaMic

The TeslaMic is priced at approximately $188.50. (Tesla)

The automaker updated the karaoke feature offered through its entertainment system to celebrate the Lunar New Year and introduced a TeslaMic to go with it.

Tesla owners can use TeslaMic to sing karaoke through the in-car entertainment system.

Tesla owners can use TeslaMic to sing karaoke through the in-car entertainment system. (Tesla)

The accessory comes with a pair of microphones that sync to the vehicle and allow two people to sing along with the music and lyrics, either while sitting the car, presumably as they wait for it to charge, or standing nearby outside. Tesla's most recent vehicles are equipped with external speakers that can play music and other sounds.

Two people sing with the TeslaMic in a vehicle

The TeslaMic works in and around the vehicle. (Tesla)

The TeslaMic is priced at 1,199 Chinese Yuan, or about $118.50. That is to say, it was. Demand for the product caused its page on Tesla's online store to crash, and it was soon listed as sold out, although the number that were available was not revealed.

It's not the first hot novelty Tesla has offered in recent weeks. Supplies of a $50 Tesla Cyberwhistle designed to look like the Cybertruck pickup and $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids electric toy ATV were both exhausted shortly after they went on sale in early December and have yet to be restocked.