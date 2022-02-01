Tesla's latest product is sold out

Tesla's Chinese arm has dropped the mic … and it's sold out.

The automaker updated the karaoke feature offered through its entertainment system to celebrate the Lunar New Year and introduced a TeslaMic to go with it.

The accessory comes with a pair of microphones that sync to the vehicle and allow two people to sing along with the music and lyrics, either while sitting the car, presumably as they wait for it to charge, or standing nearby outside. Tesla's most recent vehicles are equipped with external speakers that can play music and other sounds.

The TeslaMic is priced at 1,199 Chinese Yuan, or about $118.50. That is to say, it was. Demand for the product caused its page on Tesla's online store to crash, and it was soon listed as sold out, although the number that were available was not revealed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TALA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

It's not the first hot novelty Tesla has offered in recent weeks. Supplies of a $50 Tesla Cyberwhistle designed to look like the Cybertruck pickup and $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids electric toy ATV were both exhausted shortly after they went on sale in early December and have yet to be restocked.