Elon Musk calls out Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber for rarely tweeting: 'Is Twitter dying?'

Billionaire Elon Musk questioned the future of the social media platform he just bought a stake in after observing a lack of engagement by some of Twitter's biggest names.

Musk, who this week was invited to join Twitter's board of directors, retweeted rankings showing the top accounts by followers. Musk asserted that the majority of the platform's top accounts rarely utilize the platform and wondered whether it was a sign that Twitter is "dying."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 46.24 -1.79 -3.73%

Accounts with the top follower counts include former President Obama, pop stars Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Most of these ‘top’ accounts tweet rarely and post very little content," Musk said. "Is Twitter dying?"

"For example, @taylorswift13 hasn’t posted anything in 3 months," he continued. "And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year."

ELON MUSK PURCHASES STAKE IN TWITTER AFTER SLAMMING ITS APPROACH TO 'FREE SPEECH'

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc., according to a filing Monday from the SEC.

Twitter's shares jumped more than 25% in price following Monday's news. Musk now controls nearly 73.5 million shares of the company, making him the largest shareholder, and individual stocks were priced at $49.81 on Monday morning.

Musk's purchase comes roughly a week after the billionaire criticized Twitter for a lack of commitment to free speech.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter has repeatedly censored conservative viewpoints in recent years. The company locked the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee out of its Twitter account for jokingly awarding Biden administration official Dr. Rachel Levine a "Man of the Year" award. Levine is a transgender woman.