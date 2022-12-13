Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk no longer world's richest person

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has overtaken Musk

The title of the world’s richest person no longer belongs to Elon Musk.

On Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Musk currently holds the No. 2 spot, with his net worth estimated to be $176.6 billion. It has fallen roughly $4.7 billion since 5 p.m. Monday, according to the list.

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of French luxury giant LVMH, has overtaken the Tesla CEO. Arnault and his family’s fortune is now worth $188.6 billion, more than anyone else in the world, per Forbes.

MUSK'S TWITTER DISSOLVES TRUST AND SAFETY COUNCIL THAT ADVISED PLATFORM'S CONTENT

Rounding out the top five richest people on the Forbes real-time billionaires list are Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani at $134 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $115.4 billion and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett at $108.4 billion.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER'S CHARACTER LIMIT WILL SEE A MAJOR INCREASE

Musk's current slide to the No. 2 spot comes as Tesla's shares are down over 3% today and over 50% year-to-date. Musk is Tesla’s largest individual shareholder, owning an approximately 14% stake.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands at the opening of the company's Berlin factory.

His fortune reportedly briefly dipped below Arnault’s last week. On Dec. 17 last year, the Tesla CEO's net worth was estimated to be $245.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Elon Musk

In addition to helming Tesla, the billionaire serves as CEO of SpaceX and Twitter. He became Twitter’s chief executive in late October, when he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company following a lengthy legal battle.

TWITTER, TESLA, NEURALINK, SPACEX: THE WEEK THAT RAN ON ELON MUSK TIME

Musk also co-founded Neuralink, OpenAI and The Boring Company.