Musk's Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council that advised platform’s content

Twitter, under the leadership of Elon Musk, dissolved an outside advisory council minutes before a schedule meeting, according to reports.

The Trust and Safety Council comprised nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Ahead of a scheduled meeting with Twitter representatives Monday night, Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members.

"Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal," said an email provided to The Associated Press. It was signed "Twitter."

A page on Twitter’s website, now removed, said the Council was made up of several advisory groups, each dedicated to issues critical to the health of the public conversation.

"Membership is voluntary and don’t imply endorsement of any decisions we make," the page read. "Members also don’t speak on Twitter’s behalf.

Twitter did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.