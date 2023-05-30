Elizabeth Holmes' downfall in pictures

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, reported to a Federal prison Tuesday after being sentenced to 11¼ years for wire fraud and defrauding investors out of millions.

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, will be her home after nearly two years of trials and appeals during which Holmes had two children and unsuccessfully requested her entire sentence be commuted to house arrest.

FOX Business takes a look at the downfall of the woman once known as the darling of the biotech startup world.

ELIZABETH HOLMES IN PRISON: WHAT LIFE IS LIKE INSIDE TEXAS FACILITY

May 30, 2023

Holmes arrived at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, a low-level security facility roughly 100 miles from Houston, where the former biotech wunderkind grew up.

October 2022

Holmes' husband Billy Evans was by her side throughout the trial, and she gave birth to two children throughout the legal process

Nov. 22, 2022

Holmes was sentenced to 11¼ years in prison for committing wire fraud after lying to investors over Theranos' efficacy.

March 2023

Elizabeth Holmes, with the support of her parents and husband, tried for months to appeal her sentence to house arrest but ultimately lost her bid.

THERANOS FOUNDER ELIZABETH HOLMES LOSES BID TO AVOID PRISON, REQUIRED TO PAY $452 MILLION IN RESTITUTION

Hollywood plays Holmes

Actress Amanda Seyfried, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Holmes in "The Dropout," recently said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that "life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s … fair for [Holmes] in particular."

ELIZABETH HOLMES REPORTS TO PRISON; ‘DROPOUT’ STAR AMANDA SEYFRIED WEIGHS IN ON SENTENCE

Holmes and Steve Jobs

Holmes signature looks before her downfall mirrored a similar fashion, a simple black turtleneck made famous by Apple founder Steve Jobs

The WSJ exposed Theranos in late 2015 as a potential fraud with reporter John Carreyrou turning his work into the book, "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup."

It also detailed how Holmes founded the company when she was 19 and claimed her technology could conduct blood tests using a much smaller amount of blood than was traditionally required. She was able to attract millions of investments from high-profile backers.

At it's peak, Elizabeth Holmes' stake in the company valued her at more than $4.5 billion.