Elizabeth Holmes' downfall in pictures

The disgraced Theranos founder will serve more than a decade in Bryan, Texas

Mintz & Gold partner Ira Lee Sorkin discusses the Elizabeth Holmes fraud case as the former Theranos founder reports to prison on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Elizabeth Holmes unlikely to ever repay investors: Ira Lee Sorkin

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, reported to a Federal prison Tuesday after being sentenced to 11¼ years for wire fraud and defrauding investors out of millions. 

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, will be her home after nearly two years of trials and appeals during which Holmes had two children and unsuccessfully requested her entire sentence be commuted to house arrest. 

FOX Business takes a look at the downfall of the woman once known as the darling of the biotech startup world. 

ELIZABETH HOLMES IN PRISON: WHAT LIFE IS LIKE INSIDE TEXAS FACILITY

May 30, 2023 

Holmes arrived at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, a low-level security facility roughly 100 miles from Houston, where the former biotech wunderkind grew up.

Image 1 of 4

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women’s prison camp Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. Holmes will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. | AP Newsroom

October 2022

Holmes' husband Billy Evans was by her side throughout the trial, and she gave birth to two children throughout the legal process 

elizabeth holmes billy evans

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, arrives at federal court with her father, Christian Holmes, left, and partner Billy Evans Oct. 17, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nov. 22, 2022 

Holmes was sentenced to 11¼ years in prison for committing wire fraud after lying to investors over Theranos' efficacy.

elizabeth holmes sentencing

A courtroom drawing of Elizabeth Holmes during her sentencing hearing Nov. 18, 2022. (Vicki Behringer  / Getty Images)

March 2023

Elizabeth Holmes, with the support of her parents and husband, tried for months to appeal her sentence to house arrest but ultimately lost her bid.

Elizabeth Holmes and family members arrive at court

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., second right, arrives at federal court with partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents Christian Holmes IV and Noel Holmes, left, in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. (Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

THERANOS FOUNDER ELIZABETH HOLMES LOSES BID TO AVOID PRISON, REQUIRED TO PAY $452 MILLION IN RESTITUTION

Hollywood plays Holmes 

Actress Amanda Seyfried, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Holmes in "The Dropout," recently said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that "life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s … fair for [Holmes] in particular."

Image 1 of 2

Amanda Seyfried played Elizabeth Holmes in the miniseries "The Dropout," winning an Emmy for her performance as the disgraced founder of Theranos | Getty Images

ELIZABETH HOLMES REPORTS TO PRISON; ‘DROPOUT’ STAR AMANDA SEYFRIED WEIGHS IN ON SENTENCE

Holmes and Steve Jobs 

Holmes signature looks before her downfall mirrored a similar fashion, a simple black turtleneck made famous by Apple founder Steve Jobs 

Elizabeth HOlmes in 2015

Founder & CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes attends the Forbes Under 30 Summit at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Oct. 5, 2015, in Philadelphia. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The WSJ exposed Theranos in late 2015 as a potential fraud with reporter John Carreyrou turning his work into the book, "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup."

It also detailed how Holmes founded the company when she was 19 and claimed her technology could conduct blood tests using a much smaller amount of blood than was traditionally required. She was able to attract millions of investments from high-profile backers. 

At it's peak, Elizabeth Holmes' stake in the company valued her at more than $4.5 billion.