Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison; ‘Dropout’ star Amanda Seyfried weighs in on sentence

As Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reported to prison today, Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed the disgraced entrepreneur in the miniseries "The Dropout," shared her thoughts on the news.

"I feel for those kids," Seyfried said during an interview with "Good Morning America." "Those two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent, I’m just like … as a mom, I don’t know.

"It’s just … life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s … fair for her in particular."

Seyfried won an Emmy for her portrayal of Holmes in "The Dropout," which followed the rise and fall of Holmes as a Silicon Valley businesswoman and mastermind behind Theranos.

Holmes entered a minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, Tuesday.

The disgraced Theranos CEO was convicted in January on three charges of wire fraud and one conspiracy charge after a jury found she criminally deceived investors over false claims that her company's blood-testing technology could diagnose diseases with just a few drops of blood.

She was originally indicted on 11 charges, acquitted of four and the jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining three.

The 39-year-old will serve an 11-year-sentence, which will separate her from her current partner, William "Billy" Evans, and their children, 1-year-old son William, and three-month-old daughter Invicta.

She became pregnant with Invicta after a jury convicted her on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

In another ruling issued earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes. Holmes is being held jointly liable for that amount with her former lover and top Theranos lieutenant, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who is already in prison after being convicted on a broader range of felonies in a separate trial.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision on Holmes’ attempt to avoid prison comes nearly three weeks after she deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year sentence. She had been previously ordered to surrender to authorities April 27 by Davila, who sentenced her in November.

