Dow’s run of eight days of gains may be in danger

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower open that could bring the Dow’s winning streak to an end.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.26%. The S&P 500 was down 0.27% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.29%.

The early part of Tuesday’s focus will be on retail, which could set the tone for the trading day.

Home Depot will be the main highlight with a before the bell earnings report.

Investors will also get the latest report on retail sales and a reading on economic conditions in the New York region with the New York Fed’s Empire Manufacturing Report.

Stocks rose Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching gains as investors digested signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its winning streak to eight days, climbing 68.24 points, or 0.27%, to 24,899.41. The S&P 500 edged 2.41 points higher to 2,730.13. The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.43 points, or 0.11%, at 7,411.32.

Health-care stocks climbed 0.7%, the most in the S&P 500, after President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a raft of modest measures to curb high drug prices that left the pharmaceutical industry relieved and buoyed its stocks

Casino and gaming stocks such as MGM Resorts, Boyd Gaming and Caesars Entertainment surged following a Supreme Court ruling that allows states to legalize sports betting.

Xerox shares fell 4.3% after the company scrapped a planned merger with Fujifilm under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn.

China’s Shanghai Composite bounced back from early losses to finish the day higher by 0.6%.

The Hang Seng index ended the day down 1.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended the day down 0.2%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.