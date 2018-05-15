FanDuel discussing sale to Irish sportsbook Paddy Power: report

Ireland-based sportsbook Paddy Power Betfair is reportedly close to acquiring daily fantasy sports company FanDuel one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports gambling.

Continue Reading Below

At present, it is unclear how much Paddy Power Betfair would pay to acquire FanDuel or when a deal could be reached, according to Legal Sports Report, which first reported the negotiations. The price is said to be below the $1 billion valuation FanDuel achieved in 2015.

Representatives of Paddy Power Betfair and FanDuel declined to comment on the report.

FanDuel says it has a base of more than 6 million registered users. The company, which has drawn regulatory scrutiny in recent years on concern that its fantasy sports contests are a form of betting, has expressed interested in entering the legal gambling marketplace in states that permit the pastime.

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 in a ruling handed down Monday to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 provision that banned sports betting in all but four states. Each of the four major sports leagues – the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA – reiterated their commitment to protecting their sports from corruption in light of the ruling. The NFL and NBA called on Congress to provide a regulatory framework for legal betting on the federal level.

FanDuel praised the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement.

Advertisement

“This decision allows us to bring the passion and engagement we have seen among our users to new and expanded marketplaces and create a sports betting product that fans will love,” the company said.