Dow, S&P 500 records, Boeing cutting 17K workers, and Robotaxi's rollout

U.S. stocks clock another week of fresh all-time highs

Boeing cutting thousands of workers

Inflation is running hotter than expected, especially for food

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivered a warning about the U.S. economy

Hurricane Milton left destruction in its wake as businesses tried to recover

Social Security recipients learn their paltry raise for 2025

Tesla CEO Elon Musk riding the Robotaxi wave to mixed reviews

Disneyland hikes select ticket prices to new highs

STOCKS CLIMB: Another blockbuster week on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hitting all-time highs…more on the markets.

VIDEO: Stocks, bonds and investing for the long-term.

INFLATION NATION: Turns out inflation is alive and well…continue reading here. Consumers continue to pay up for food…continue reading here.

BOMBSHELL: Boeing, on Friday, announced more troubled times are ahead for the planemaker and, as a result, the company will cut 17,000 workers…continue reading here. Check Boeing shares here.

VIDEO: Pausing the port strike is "kicking the can down the road" says one small business owner.

DIMON'S WARNING: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is continuing to raise the red flags that could upend the U.S. economy…continue reading here.

VIDEO: What's wrong with Bidenomics?

MILTON'S AFTERMATH: Tampa Florida communities began to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Milton, one of the strongest storms in years, ravaged the region…more from FOX Weather. Small business owners were among the hardest hit after two back-to-back storms…continue reading here. How FOX Corp. is helping the victims…continue reading here.

CRUNCHED: Here's a list of the costliest hurricanes…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Business owners share harrowing stories of Hurricane Milton.

FLORIDA TRAVEL: The CEO of online travel site Priceline.com shares his view of how quickly the Sunshine State will rebound from hurricane season…VIDEO.

MINISCULE: Social Security recipients learned what their cost-of-living raise will be next year, and it's not pretty…continue reading here.

MIXED REVIEWS: Elon Musk introduced the long-awaited Robotaxi amid a Hollywood backdrop…continue reading here. Investors were not impressed, Tesla shares tanked on Friday…check Tesla shares here.

VIDEO: See Musk introducing Robotaxi to the world.

PRICE HIKE: Disneyland will now charge an all-time high for park tickets on select days…continue reading here.

