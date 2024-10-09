Disneyland hikes ticket prices again

Disneyland raised the price of most of its tickets overnight, pushing the highest cost for a single-day ticket over $200 for the first time.

The lowest price for a one-day pass to the theme park remains unchanged at $104, but the cost for a ticket on the busiest days is now $206, up from $194. The price increases that went into effect Wednesday ranged from 5.9% to 6.5%.

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement, "We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible."

According to an analysis by MickeyVisit.com, the Disneyland price hike increased tickets by as much as $61 per ticket, and over the past decade, tickets at the Anaheim, California, resort have increased up to 114%.

"If you are willing to travel on weekdays during the less popular months of the year or be reactive to Disney's deals throughout the year, you'll be rewarded with lower prices on tickets and deals on hotels in the area," MickeyVisit.com founder Gavin Doyle said. "If you are set on visiting during the most popular months, you'll end up paying the premium prices."

The site noted that the rise in Disneyland ticket prices comes ahead of the park opening a new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride, as well as the upcoming 70th Anniversary Celebration in 2025.

Doyle pointed out that the increases also come as Disney cast member wages are on the rise, "Disney is investing in expanding their attractions with new rides for Disneyland, and the theme parks business is being relied on by The Walt Disney Company as a whole to drive higher profits for the entire company."

Disney announced a year ago that it would significantly bolster its investments in its amusement parks and cruises, with plans to invest $60 billion in the parks, experiences and products (DPEP) segment of its business.

Also on Wednesday, Disney shut down Walt Disney World in Orlando temporarily in the afternoon ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida. The company expects the park will remain closed through Thursday.