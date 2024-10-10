Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes - Typhoons
These are the most costly hurricanes in US history

The southeastern US has been hit by a pair of hurricanes in quick succession over recent weeks

Hurricane season is in full force, with the U.S. dealing with the aftermath of a pair of damaging and deadly hurricanes in quick succession.

The southeastern U.S. has been hit by back-to-back hurricanes in recent weeks, with Hurricane Helene bringing devastating flooding to parts of North Carolina and Tennessee two weeks ago, while Hurricane Milton spawned a number of damaging tornadoes even as Florida's Gulf Coast was spared the worst of its storm surge when it made landfall Wednesday.

The economic toll of those two hurricanes is still being tabulated as insurance claims come in amid the cleanup while businesses and schools return to normal operations.

While the 2024 hurricane season's storms to date have brought both a human and economic toll to impacted areas, they fortunately haven't ranked among the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history. Here's a look at the most economically costly hurricanes in U.S. history.

In this aerial view, flood waters inundate a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

#5 - Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey struck the southern and eastern U.S., particularly Texas and Louisiana, in 2017. It brought catastrophic flooding caused by rainfall in the Houston metro area and remains the wettest tropical cyclone the U.S. has experienced.

Hurricane Harvey

People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It inflicted damage amounting to roughly $30 billion in insured damage based on 2017 dollars (or $37.6 billion in 2023 dollars), according to a report by the Insurance Information Institute (III) citing Aon data.

#4 - Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy impacted the entire Atlantic Coast and 24 states, including those near the Great Lakes, when it hit in 2012, and brought severe flooding and storm surge to New York and New Jersey.

Hurricane Sandy

Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park wrecked by Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sandy caused about $30 billion in insured damage when using 2012 dollars, or $39.9 billion in 2023 dollars, per the III report.

#3 - Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana in 2021 as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. It went on to bring tornadoes and catastrophic flooding as it made its way from the Gulf Coast inland towards the Northeast.

Hurricane Ida

Palm trees sway during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ida caused $36 billion in damage based on 2021 dollars, or about $40.5 billion when using 2023 dollars, according to the III report.

#2 - Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian struck Florida in 2022 and was the state's deadliest since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. The storm went on to inflict more damage in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Hurricane Ian

Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ian inflicted $54 billion in insured losses based on 2022 dollars, or nearly $55.8 billion in 2023 dollars, based on the analysis by Aon and III.

#1 - Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005 and caused devastating flooding in New Orleans after the city's flood protection system failed. The storm caused 1,392 fatalities, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Katrina

Flood waters from Hurricane Katrina cover streets in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 30, 2005. (Photo by POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Katrina caused $65 billion in insured losses in 2005 dollars, or about $101.9 billion in damage based on 2023 dollars, according to III and Aon.

