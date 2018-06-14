DOJ won't seek delay as AT&T nears completion of Time Warner takeover

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday declined to ask a judge to delay AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, clearing the way for the deal to close as early as this week.

The latest development came in a joint filing two days after U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon approved the $85 billion deal, rejecting the government’s argument that a combination of AT&T and Time Warner would harm consumers.

Leon, who allowed the deal to proceed without conditions, urged DOJ attorneys to avoid filing a stay, which would have delayed the deal’s completion. The DOJ is considering an appeal of the ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.