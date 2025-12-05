Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Dog food company recalls 300 cases sold nationwide over plastic contamination fears

Plastic consumption can cause gastrointestinal issues and blockages in dogs

A dog food company recalled 300 cases of frozen food this week over possible plastic contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Wisconsin-based Fromm Family Foods voluntarily recalled the Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe of gently cooked frozen dog food after receiving complaints of plastic contamination.

So far, there have been no reports of any illnesses or injuries.

Dog eating from bowl

A dog food company recalled 300 cases of frozen food this week over possible plastic contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Tim Graham/Getty Images / Getty Images)

When consumed in large amounts, plastic can cause health issues in dogs, such as gastrointestinal upset and the risk of gastrointestinal obstruction.

Other symptoms to watch out for in pets include lethargy and loss of appetite.

The affected food was sold in pet stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska and in Ontario in Canada.

Beefibowl product

The BeefiBowls were sold in 16 oz. tubes with a best buy date of Dec. 25, 2026. (FDA / Fox News)

The BeefiBowls were sold in 16 oz. chubs with a best buy date of Dec. 25, 2026.

Dog at vet

Plastic consumption can cause gastrointestinal issues in dogs.  (Leon Neal/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We have identified the error, and, in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again," Fromm Family Foods said in a release.

Earlier this year, several pet food products were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.