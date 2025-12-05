Dog food company recalls 300 cases sold nationwide over plastic contamination fears

A dog food company recalled 300 cases of frozen food this week over possible plastic contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Wisconsin-based Fromm Family Foods voluntarily recalled the Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe of gently cooked frozen dog food after receiving complaints of plastic contamination.

So far, there have been no reports of any illnesses or injuries.

When consumed in large amounts, plastic can cause health issues in dogs, such as gastrointestinal upset and the risk of gastrointestinal obstruction.

Other symptoms to watch out for in pets include lethargy and loss of appetite.

The affected food was sold in pet stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska and in Ontario in Canada.

The BeefiBowls were sold in 16 oz. chubs with a best buy date of Dec. 25, 2026.

"We have identified the error, and, in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again," Fromm Family Foods said in a release.

Earlier this year, several pet food products were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.