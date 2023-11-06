Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Disney names veteran PepsiCo exec new CFO

CEO Bob Iger calls new executive ‘one of the best’

What does the future hold for Disney and ESPN's financials?

Barron's deputy editor Ben Levisohn, markets reporter Jacob Sonenshine and reporter Carleton English discuss growing intrigue ahead of Disney's earnings next week and Meta's growing market share on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

Disney announced Monday that PepsiCo veteran Hugh Johnston will serve as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Johnston has been with PepsiCo for the last 34 years in various roles, including CFO since 2010. He will begin his new role on Dec. 4 and report directly to CEO Bob Iger.

Hugh Johnston

New Walt Disney CFO Hugh Johnston (PepsiCo)

"Hugh’s well-earned reputation as one of the best CFOs in America and his wealth of leadership experience in both financial and operational roles overseeing a diverse portfolio of top global brands make him a perfect addition to Disney’s senior leadership team," Iger said.

DISNEY WORLD MONORAIL PASSENGERS EVACUATED AFTER 'LOUD BANG,' 'FLASH OF LIGHT'

Iger

Bob Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Disney chief executive also thanked interim CFO Kevin Lansberry who took on the position in June when Christine McCarthy announced she was stepping down for a medical leave of absence.

DISNEY FACING ACTIVIST INVESTOR NELSON PELTZ AGAIN

Johnston's new role at Disney will include overseeing the company's global business interests in corporate real estate, strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, security, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury, the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 84.02 -1.05 -1.23%
PEP PEPSICO INC. 166.70 -0.09 -0.05%

Meanwhile, PepsiCo said Jamie Caulfield will take over for Johnston. Caulfield is currently a senior vice president and CFO for PepsiCo Foods North America.

PEPSICO HIKES PRICES, CONSUMER DEMAND STEADY FOR DRINKS, SNACKS

Last month, PepsiCo raised its annual profit forecast again this year on inflation-related cost increases and resilient demand, saying it is now "well-positioned to adapt and execute in a dynamic consumer environment with trusted brands."

