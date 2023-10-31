Expand / Collapse search
Disney World monorail passengers evacuated after 'loud bang,' 'flash of light'

One guest on Disney’s monorail said he could smell smoke and burning rubber

Guests riding Walt Disney World’s monorail were evacuated on Tuesday after the train experienced a flat tire causing it to stall on the tracks, according to officials.

A total of 71 passengers onboard the monorail were evacuated, taking about an hour and 20 minutes, according to FOX 35.

The incident happened near the EPCOT parking lot toll plaza, according to a spokesperson for Disney.

Kris Lenk, a passenger on the monorail when it stalled, said he could smell burning rubber and smoke.

Disney's monorail is seen stalled on the tracks

Guests riding Walt Disney World’s monorail were evacuated on Tuesday after the train suffered a flat tire causing it to stall on the tracks, according to officials. (Kris Lenk / Fox News)

"There was a loud bang explosion, and then we kind of saw a big flash of light. After that, the monorail slowed down," Lenk said.

View from Disney World monorail of rescue workers taking off part of the tire

Kris Lenk, a passenger on the monorail when it stalled, said he could smell burning rubber and smoke when it stalled. (Kris Lenk / Fox News)

Lenk said the AC wasn’t working, forcing passengers to open up the windows so air could circulate.

First responders at Disney World seen on the ground before evacuating the train

A total of 71 passengers onboard the monorail were evacuated, taking about an hour and 20 minutes, according to FOX 35. (Kris Lenk / Fox News)

"They told us to pretty much bust open the windows, unfortunately, because the AC wasn't working, so not sure if the whole monorail just decided to shut off after that loud bang and everything. But, you know, it was kind of nice to finally get out of there."