Disney cruise canceled after boarding leaves passengers waiting hours and questioning response

Passengers aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Adventure say their four-night Singapore sailing was canceled after boarding due to technical issues, leaving families waiting hours for answers before being sent to hotels late at night.

Guests had already embarked on the May 7 voyage when the ship’s captain reportedly told them there were technical issues and that they would "set sail soon," according to a passenger who documented the situation on Reddit.

By around 2 p.m. local time the following day, the captain announced the sailing would be canceled entirely.

"It’s really disappointing especially if vacationing with kids," the user wrote.

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The passenger said guests waited hours for official instructions after the announcement, with only a handful of crew members assisting guests.

They said they did not receive hotel details until 12:10 a.m. and did not expect to reach their hotel until well after 1:30 a.m.

A letter to guests, later obtained and published by Disney Cruise Line Blog, said the sailing could not proceed as planned and apologized for the disruption.

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"We are truly sorry to let you know that we are unable to proceed with your Disney Adventure experience from May 7-11, 2026 as planned," the company wrote, adding that "your safety and comfort as our guests are always our highest priority."

The cruise line said affected guests would receive a full refund, 50% off a future cruise and a complimentary hotel stay, along with coverage for potential flight change fees and up to $500 per stateroom for incidental expenses.

However, the passenger raised concerns about the compensation, noting that the 50% future cruise discount requires booking by July 31, 2026, and sailing by May 31, 2027.

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The user also questioned whether accommodations were consistent across guests, claiming that some passengers with back-to-back bookings received multiple complimentary nights while others were provided just one.

"We reached our hotel at around 2:00 a.m. and we have to check out at 12 noon… that isn’t even a full night," the user wrote.

Additional complaints included a reported S$200 (about $150 USD) food and beverage credit, which the passenger said barely covered meals for one person — let alone a family of four.

The user said some travelers had flown in from countries including India, Australia and Canada specifically for the cruise, describing it as "one of the worst" experiences they’ve had with Disney.

"The Disney Adventure departed as scheduled on its next sailing after the mechanical issue was resolved," a Disney spokesperson told FOX Business. "We completely understand this was an unfortunate situation for our guests and worked with them directly to support their travel needs, help make their trip home as smooth as possible and invite them back to a future sailing."

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The Disney Adventure is part of Disney Cruise Line’s major expansion plans, with the company aiming to grow its fleet to 13 ships by 2031. The vessel, which is home ported in Singapore, marks Disney’s first permanent cruise deployment in Asia.

FOX Business previously reported that Disney Cruise Line has been aggressively expanding its global cruise footprint, with Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro saying the company is focused on bringing Disney cruises "to new guests on new shores."