Disney unveils new show in park undergoing massive transformation

Walt Disney World is preparing to open a new show on Friday in one of its theme parks currently undergoing transformation.

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" is debuting at the Tree of Life Theater in the Discovery Island portion of Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. It replaced "It's Tough to Be a Bug!" which was based on Pixar's "A Bug's Life" and closed back in March.

The "4D" show features characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from films "Zootopia" and "Zootopia 2," which opens in theaters on Nov. 26. A new line of merchandise has also been released for the show and movie.

Star Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Hopps in the films and in the new Animal Kingdom show, spoke during a preview panel discussion on Monday.

"I can't wait to bring my kids down here, that's what I keep thinking," she said, while sitting next to co-star Nate Torrence, who voices Officer Clawhauser in the films and new show.

Not far from the show's queue area are construction walls for Tropical Americas, a new themed 11-acre area replacing the existing DinoLand U.S.A. The new land will transform the classic ride DINOSAUR into an Indiana Jones attraction, and add the first-ever themed "Encanto" ride to a Disney park.

Tropical Americas is set to open in 2027, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

"The last day to experience DINOSAUR is February 1," Walt Disney World says on the attraction's website.