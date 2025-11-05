Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney unveils new show in park undergoing massive transformation

New attraction features film stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Nate Torrence while construction continues on Tropical Americas land

close
Walt Disney World is set to unveil "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" at Disney's Animal Kingdom this week. Footage was filmed by Fox News Digital during a media preview on Nov. 3, 2025. video

Inside look at show queue for Disney's new 'Zootopia Better Zoogether!'

Walt Disney World is set to unveil "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" at Disney's Animal Kingdom this week. Footage was filmed by Fox News Digital during a media preview on Nov. 3, 2025.

Walt Disney World is preparing to open a new show on Friday in one of its theme parks currently undergoing transformation.

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" is debuting at the Tree of Life Theater in the Discovery Island portion of Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. It replaced "It's Tough to Be a Bug!" which was based on Pixar's "A Bug's Life" and closed back in March. 

The "4D" show features characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from films "Zootopia" and "Zootopia 2," which opens in theaters on Nov. 26. A new line of merchandise has also been released for the show and movie. 

Star Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Hopps in the films and in the new Animal Kingdom show, spoke during a preview panel discussion on Monday.

DISNEY ANNOUNCES MAJOR PLANS TO COMMEMORATE AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Image 1 of 3

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" is a new show in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. This photo shows park guests on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.  | Fox News

"I can't wait to bring my kids down here, that's what I keep thinking," she said, while sitting next to co-star Nate Torrence, who voices Officer Clawhauser in the films and new show. 

Animal Kingdom Tropical Americas construction walls

Construction walls for Tropical Americas are up at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park on Nov. 3, 2025.  (Pilar Arias/Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Not far from the show's queue area are construction walls for Tropical Americas, a new themed 11-acre area replacing the existing DinoLand U.S.A. The new land will transform the classic ride DINOSAUR into an Indiana Jones attraction, and add the first-ever themed "Encanto" ride to a Disney park. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 111.80 +0.33 +0.29%

Tropical Americas is set to open in 2027, according to the Disney Parks Blog. 

DISNEY PREPARES TO OPEN NEW 'IMMERSIVE' THEMED TAVERN AND RESERVATIONS ARE ALREADY SOLD OUT FOR MONTHS

close
Ginnifer Goodwin, the voice of Judy Hopps in Disney's "Zootopia" and a new show at Walt Disney World speaks ahead of the opening of "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park on Nov. 3, 2025. video

'Zootopia' star Ginnifer Goodwin speaks ahead of new Walt Disney World show premiere

Ginnifer Goodwin, the voice of Judy Hopps in Disney's "Zootopia" and a new show at Walt Disney World speaks ahead of the opening of "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park on Nov. 3, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The last day to experience DINOSAUR is February 1," Walt Disney World says on the attraction's website. 