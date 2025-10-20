Expand / Collapse search
Disney
Published

Disney announces major plans to commemorate America's 250th anniversary

CEO Robert Iger says celebration honors nation's spirit of imagination and possibility that guides Disney

Southern California natives Cody and Matt Breidinger, twins who both served in the U.S. Air Force prior to working at Disneyland Resort, spoke with Fox News Digital on May 14, 2025. video

Disneyland Park cast members discuss the military history and 70th anniversary

Southern California natives Cody and Matt Breidinger, twins who both served in the U.S. Air Force prior to working at Disneyland Resort, spoke with Fox News Digital on May 14, 2025.

Disney plans to show off the red, white and blue in a major way as America approaches its 250th birthday. 

"Disney Celebrates America" is a company-wide celebration beginning on Veterans Day and going through Independence Day weekend, the company announced.

Along with special programming, storytelling and experiences, "Soarin' Across America" will debut at both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim, Caif., by next summer.

The "immersive new flight experience" in Disney California Adventure Park and EPCOT "will take guests on a breathtaking journey, highlighting some of the country’s natural beauty and iconic cityscapes," a Disney press release said.

SPIRIT OF SERVICE LIVES ON 70 YEARS AFTER VETERANS BUILT ORIGINAL DISNEY PARK

Shanghai Disneyland Soaring Over the Horizon

Feet dangle from seats as visitors fly over Monument Valley while riding Soaring Over the Horizon at Shanghai Disneyland on June 15, 2023.  (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register  / Getty Images)

"At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility – the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning," Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

DISNEY'S MAGIC KINGDOM HONORS 100-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN DURING FLAG RETREAT CEREMONY

"This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stop dreaming about what’s next," Iger added. 

Flag retreat ceremony honors members of all U.S. military branches daily with an updated look for the 70th anniversary celebration. video

Disneyland Park continues decades-old tradition honoring veterans

Flag retreat ceremony honors members of all U.S. military branches daily with an updated look for the 70th anniversary celebration.

Disney Consumer Products has been releasing military-inspired assortments at select locations in the parks, and in May, "an array of Americana merchandise" will be available to purchase both in parks and at DisneyStore.com. 

DISNEY CELEBRATES MAJOR MILESTONE WHILE SHOWCASING IMPACT ON US ECONOMY

Disney 2026 Fourth of July fireworks

"Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will play all three nights of the holiday weekend at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Park.  (The Walt Disney Company)

Disney is also donating $2.5 million to the nonprofit organization Blue Star Families, which, according to its website, empowers "military families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors - both people and organizations - to create strong communities of support."