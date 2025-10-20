Disney announces major plans to commemorate America's 250th anniversary

Disney plans to show off the red, white and blue in a major way as America approaches its 250th birthday.

"Disney Celebrates America" is a company-wide celebration beginning on Veterans Day and going through Independence Day weekend, the company announced.

Along with special programming, storytelling and experiences, "Soarin' Across America" will debut at both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim, Caif., by next summer.

The "immersive new flight experience" in Disney California Adventure Park and EPCOT "will take guests on a breathtaking journey, highlighting some of the country’s natural beauty and iconic cityscapes," a Disney press release said.

"At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility – the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning," Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

"This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stop dreaming about what’s next," Iger added.

Disney Consumer Products has been releasing military-inspired assortments at select locations in the parks, and in May, "an array of Americana merchandise" will be available to purchase both in parks and at DisneyStore.com.

Disney is also donating $2.5 million to the nonprofit organization Blue Star Families, which, according to its website, empowers "military families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors - both people and organizations - to create strong communities of support."