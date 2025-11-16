Disney launches newest cruise ship amid massive seafaring expansion

Disney Cruise Line's seventh ship is preparing to set sail on its maiden voyage on Thursday.

Disney Destiny's christening was held on Monday at its home port of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It included a longer than 10-minute drone show.

"The Disney Cruise Line team, alongside our Disney Imagineers, have invested years of their expertise, creativity and dedication into this beautiful ship," Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said in a statement. "They have created something truly spectacular."

The newest ship in the fleet features heroes and villains from Disney, Pixar and Marvel films.

During its inaugural season, Disney Destiny will sail four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

Guests aboard the ship will get to experience rotational dining at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, Worlds of Marvel and 1923 restaurants.

All-you-can-eat options are available at Marceline Market, named after Walt Disney's childhood hometown in Missouri, for breakfast and lunch. Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods features barbecue, Mexican, pizza, a grill and dessert bar at specific times throughout the day.

While there is plenty for the kids to do onboard — 10 pools and water play areas, including the AquaMouse — adults have exclusive dining, lounge and deck options as well.

Disney Cruise Line is in the middle of a massive expansion, planning to have 13 ships in the fleet by 2031. The next to launch will be the Disney Adventure, with its home port in Singapore in March 2026.

"For more than 100 years, we have entertained our fans in new and innovative ways, connecting them to the Disney stories they love," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said during the Disney Destiny christening. "Disney Cruise Line is a powerful part of that legacy because our ships become brand ambassadors that travel the globe and bring joy to our guests in ways only Disney can. Now, the Disney Destiny makes its own extraordinary entry into our growing fleet."