Delta Air Lines gives workers 5% raise, boosts starting pay

Delta Air Lines employees are getting a 5% raise across the board and minimum starting pay will be raised to $19 an hour starting June 1, the company announced Monday.

"Delta’s leading position comes thanks to a simple concept that dates back nearly a century – invest in our people first, and they will deliver great service and experiences for our customers," CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to all employees. "That’s exactly what you do, and it always sets us apart."

The pay hikes announcement comes roughly two months after Delta employees received their annual profit-sharing bonus in February, which amounted to 10.4% of their eligible earnings, or around one month's salary.

Delta said that including the 2024 raises, the airline has boosted compensation for its frontline workers by 20-25% since 2022.

The Associated Press noted that the raises also come as Delta is fending off a unionization push.

The outlet reported that the Association of Flight Attendants is currently trying to organize Delta's flight attendants, and hopes to have enough signatures from employees by the end of the year to request a union election.

According to the AP, roughly 20% of Delta's workforce is represented by a union, which is the lowest percentage out of the four largest airlines in the U.S.

Delta is the largest airline in the world, and the raises will impact more than 80,000 employees globally.