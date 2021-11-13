Expand / Collapse search
Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract

Union members will vote on the proposal on Wednesday

Deere & Co. and union officials will put a third preliminary contract agreement to a vote in an attempt to end a strike that began four weeks ago.

The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant "includes modest modifications" to the latest rejected proposal ,which included immediate 10% raises. 

Members of the United Auto Workers listen to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) / AP Newsroom)

The union described the new proposal as the company’s "last, best and final offer" in its statement.

Union members will vote on the proposal on Wednesday.

Deere &amp; Co. tractors for sale at a John Deere dealership in Shelbyville, Kentucky.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The contract would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

DEERE EMPLOYEES REJECT CONTRACT OFFER, WILL STAY ON STRIKE

Deere spokeswoman Jennifer Hartmann declined to comment Friday night.

The previous offer, which was rejected earlier in the month, contained raises twice as large as the ones in the original offer. Union members rejected the first offer last month.

The union said 55% of its members at the 12 main plants voted against the previous offer.

Workers have been on strike since Oct. 14. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.