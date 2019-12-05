Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

David Asman, Austan Goolsbee argue over Trump tax cuts, how it impacted jobs

Former Obama economic adviser claims jobs growth "had nothing to do with the tax cut."

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Obama Economic Council chair Austan Goolsbee says the country needs someone who is not from the DC beltway and says the tax cut hurt the manufacturing industry.video

Austan Goolsbee argues over what caused the manufacturing job losses

Former Obama Economic Council chair Austan Goolsbee says the country needs someone who is not from the DC beltway and says the tax cut hurt the manufacturing industry.

FOX Business' David Asman and former Obama Economic Council chair Austan Goolsbee went head-to-head during FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Goolsbee, who recently endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic race for the presidency in 2020, discussed how former Vice President Joe Biden's tax policy is similar to Buttigieg's plan, including taxing capital gains as ordinary income.

VARNEY: JOE BIDEN IS FACING A CRISIS

This got Asman and Goolsbee talking about President Trump's tax cuts.

"Donald Trump cut taxes, $2 trillion for high-income people and big corporations, promising massive payouts to the American workers, promising massive increases in the growth rate and in business investment, and none of those things happened," Goolsbee said.

President Trump discusses France’s imposition of a digital tax and his potential response to the move.Video

DID THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WORK?

Asman contended many people would look at the "extraordinary jobs numbers" and companies investing in human capital and would attribute those to Trump's tax cuts.

But Goolsbee said that employment increase "had nothing to do with the tax cut."

IVANKA TRUMP VISITS INDIANAPOLIS TO HELP 'EDUCATE, TRAIN AND INVEST IN THE AMERICAN WORKFORCE'

"There wasn't a tax cut for human capital investment," Goolsbee said. "It was a tax cut for business investment and business investment, as you know, has now been six months negative. It's literally shrinking."

National Taxpayers Union EVP Brandon Arnold discusses the positive role tax cuts have played in the U.S. economy and emphasizes the need for President Trump to prioritize capital investments in his proposed 'tax cuts 2.0'.Video

Asman disagreed.

"A lot of businesses came back from their tax savings because the corporate rate came down to 21 percent," Asman said.

CORPORATE EXECS BRACE FOR MAJOR OVERHAUL OF GLOBAL TAX RULES

Goolsbee accused Asman of "repeating something that is not a fact."

"The investment-to-GDP ratio is lower than it was before they passed the tax cut."

- Austan Goolsbee, former Obama Economic Council chair

Asman agreed on one aspect of Goolsbee's argument.

TRUMP TOUTS GREATER TAX CUT THAN RONALD REAGAN, WITH MORE TO COME

"The increase, for example, in the manufacturing sector has slowed down and, in fact, reversed a little bit, but we had 500,000 new manufacturing jobs in the first two years of the Trump administration -- jobs that we were told were never coming back -- and we've had a decrease in less than 100,000," Asman said.

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo workers with Apple products being assembled before President Trump tours an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

However, Goolsbee maintained the increase is "literally negative" and that these changes in employment happened before the tax cut.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Yes, before the tax cut, manufacturing was doing well, and since the tax cut, manufacturing has been doing badly," Goolsbee said.

Asman insisted it happened during the tax cuts.

The two ended, deciding to agree to disagree on this one.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE