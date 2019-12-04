Ivanka Trump visits Indianapolis to help 'educate, train and invest in the American workforce'

Ivanka Trump is visiting Indianapolis on Wednesday for a quarterly meeting with the National Council for the American Worker, which she co-chairs, at the campus of the Indiana Women’s Prison.

Continue Reading Below

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Barbara Humpton, CEO of automation company Siemens USA, will also be at the council meeting.

"Our mission is straightforward: To ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain good-paying jobs," Trump said in a statement to FOX Business.

"I look forward to visiting Indianapolis and meeting with the Board to advance our efforts to educate, train and invest in the American workforce," she continued.

IVANKA TRUMP ANNOUNCES $50M FOR WOMEN'S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT FUND

The first daughter also tweeted about Indiana's economic success ahead of her visit on Wednesday.

"The Indiana Success Story," she wrote. "Since the election: Monthly initial claims for unemployment insurance [down] by 14.1 [percent]. Employment [up] by 2.3 [percent, which] = 73,000 NEW jobs. Nominal avg. hourly earnings [up] by 4 [percent]. Total real wage [and] salary income grew 2 [percent]. Let’s [keep] winning the Hoosier State!"

Trump also announced Wednesday's meeting along with photos from a previous National Council for the American Worker event.

AMERICAN WORKERS ARE ABOUT TO UP THEIR GAME

"Tomorrow we will host our 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in Indianapolis, Indiana! Excited to discuss the progress made in giving every American the opportunity to succeed in the hottest economy," she wrote.

Trump will stay in Indianapolis until Thursday to discuss opportunities for American workers. She will also tour the prison on Thursday with co-chairs Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joseph Grogan.

The National Council for the American Worker was developed in 2018 by President Trump's administration to ensure that American workers take advantage of the country's recent economic success.