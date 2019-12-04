Expand / Collapse search
Private sector hiring disappoints in November, with just 67,000 added

By FOXBusiness
Job growth stumbled in November, with private payrolls increasing by a mere 67,000 jobs, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report.

The count sharply missed the 140,000 jobs that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating, casting a shadow over what's been a relatively healthy labor market.

“The job market is losing its shine," Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said in a statement. "Manufacturers, commodity producers and retailers are shedding jobs. Job openings are declining, and if job growth slows any further, unemployment will increase."

November's number was a steep decline from the 121,000 jobs added last month.

Most hiring took place in the services-producing sector, with 85,000 jobs created. But the goods-producing sector lost 18,000 jobs -- including 6,000 in the key manufacturing sector.

The data precedes the release of a more closely watched update from the Labor Department on Friday. In October, the U.S. added a stronger-than-expected 128,000 positions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

