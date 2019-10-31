Varney: Joe Biden is facing a crisis

When the New York Times points to problems in Joe Biden's campaign, you know that the campaign is in trouble.

The Times' headline: "The many ways that Joe Biden trips over his own tongue." The writer lists a series of gaffes, which keep on coming even though he's had six months of campaigning to sharpen up. The Times quotes a leading Iowa Democrat, "he comes across like he's stumbling around, trying to figure out what he's going to say."

More bad news. New polling shows Biden's lead over Trump, in head-to-head match-ups, is narrowing sharply -- not good for the Biden campaign. He is supposed to be the one who "beat him like a drum." Sounds like an empty boast, now that his early big lead has crumbled.

That's not his only polling problem. In Iowa, the "civics" poll of likely caucus-goers puts him in fourth place. And when it comes to raising money, he's in deep trouble ⁠— trailing Warren, Sanders and Mayor Pete. It takes money to campaign effectively these days.

Joe Biden is facing a crisis. And by extension, so is the moderate wing of the Democrat party. As he fades, the socialists power ahead.

Watch today's impeachment process vote. Moderate Democrats are, shall we say, conflicted. New Jersey's Jeff Van Drew, Oklahoma's Kendra Horn, South Carolina's Joe Cunningham, New York's Anthony Brindisi and Minnesota's Collin Peterson — all elected in districts Mr. Trump won in 2016. The crisis in the moderate camp puts them in a corner, just like Joe Biden.

It's crunch time. The angry left has taken over the Democrat party and the socialists have taken over the presidential campaign.

