'Crypto Twitter' heats up ahead of the 2024 election

It’s no secret the biggest conversations in crypto are happening on Twitter, and as the $1 trillion digital asset market is set to become a key topic in the 2024 Presidential election, "Crypto Twitter" is going gangbusters.

"Crypto Twitter" is a term used to refer to the community of people who use the app to share news, offer insight and discuss and debate industry developments.

Twitter’s crypto crowd has steadily grown since the creation of Bitcoin in 2009 but has exploded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of the retail trading movement.

REPUBLICANS TURN UP THE HEAT ON BIDEN'S CRYPTO REGULATION: ‘DRIVING INNOVATORS OUT OF AMERICA’

According to internal Twitter data released before the company went private, tweets about cryptocurrency multiplied six times between 2020 and 2021, and there were over 1 billion tweets about crypto between 2020 and 2022.

The introduction of Twitter Spaces, an audio-only feature that allows users to listen and engage in live discussions, helped expand the crypto dialogue and has become a popular source for up-to-the-minute industry news and insight from the industry’s greatest minds.

Spaces is becoming more widely used by YouTubers and other content creators because of the ability to engage directly with their audience.

This week, popular Spaces host Mario Nawfal launched a new daily Spaces show with crypto content creators Ran Neuner, founder of YouTube channel Crypto Banter, and Scott Melker, host of the podcast "The Wolf of All Streets".

CHATGPT IS NOW BEING USED TO SELL YOU CRYPTO

Dubbed "Crypto Town Hall," the trio, who collectively have over 2 million followers, is looking to establish the Spaces as a go-to source of news and value for Crypto Twitter and those who may be crypto-curious. Set in a roundtable discussion format, Nawfal says he wants to encourage friendly debate among speakers on various industry-related topics. The show’s pilot, which aired on May 30th, amassed over 140,000 listeners before a technical glitch ended the Space early.

"When we’re on our own YouTube channels, we are the content," Neuner told FOX Business. "But on Twitter Spaces, the audience becomes the focus, and we’re the ones learning from some of the brightest minds in the industry."

The open-mic format that Spaces offers has simultaneously initiated the rise of citizen journalism, a term used to describe individuals who are not professional journalists who report and disseminate news via public platforms. Citizen journalism allows for the average person to have a voice and a platform, sometimes attracting hundreds of thousands of followers by establishing themselves as trusted sources of news and information.

Shortly after Elon Musk shelled out $44 billion for the company in October, he reiterated his goal of making Twitter a place where free speech is reinforced and citizen journalism thrives.

FOX BUSINESS: LIVE CRYPTO PRICES

"As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening," Musk tweeted. "Mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted."

Last week, Musk tested that vision when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made history by becoming the first presidential candidate to launch a campaign via social media on Twitter Spaces. Before technical glitches forced Musk to restart Space, nearly 600,000 users tuned in to hear DeSantis in a town hall-type discussion moderated by Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

Sacks referenced Crypto Twitter as a "huge constituency" that would be "heartened to hear" DeSantis's pro-crypto views, which include condemning the federal government's complete control over the industry.

Other presidential candidates have also come out in favor of cryptocurrency including Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., proving that pro-crypto voters, both Republican and Democrat, will make up a key group in the 2024 election.