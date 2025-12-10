Cracker Barrel diners are sounding the alarm; here’s what reportedly has them furious

Cracker Barrel is taking heat from loyal diners who say food quality has slipped – from chilled biscuits to reheated sides – deepening frustration that accelerated after the company scrapped its old logo and removed the iconic Uncle Herschel before reversing course, leaving many convinced the real decline is on the plate.

The Wall Street Journal reported that customers upset by recipe changes and cost-cutting efforts said the chain’s meals no longer reflect its traditional standards, a complaint that has added to the backlash from the abandoned branding overhaul.

Longtime patrons told the Journal the restaurant’s food has deteriorated over the years as favorites disappeared from the menu and kitchen shortcuts replaced earlier practices.

The Journal also reported that Cracker Barrel shifted from rolling biscuit dough as needed to baking larger batches and chilling them and moved some sides, including green beans, from stovetop kettles to ovens, with dishes reheated when necessary.

CRACKER BARREL'S TURNAROUND HITS EARLY SNAGS; CEO WARNS RECOVERY WILL ‘TAKE TIME’ AFTER REBRAND FIASCO

One of those customers, 73-year-old Craig Watkins of Northern California, told the Journal he has watched the chain’s quality fade and wants old staples and original maple syrup restored.

"I want pure syrup on pancakes, not that watered-down junk," he said, adding that he brings his own syrup when he visits.

FOX Business has reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.

CRACKER BARREL CEO SAYS SHE FELT LIKE SHE GOT 'FIRED BY AMERICA'

The company told the Journal it is working to improve food quality and respond to guest feedback. Cracker Barrel said it has reinstated items such as Campfire Meals and Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast as part of that effort.

During an investor call Tuesday, the company said its turnaround is progressing more slowly than expected after the failed rebranding attempt.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino said first-quarter results "were below our expectations amid unique and ongoing headwinds" and that "our recovery will take time" as teams work to regain momentum.

CRACKER BARREL RESTAURANT CHAIN PAYS THOUSANDS TO STUDENTS, SETTLING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS

"As you are all aware, the past few months have been difficult for Cracker Barrel and for our 70,000 team members around the country. And while many of our guests are enjoying our improved food and guest experience, we certainly have more work to do to regain the trust and confidence of others who have been slower to return," Masino said.

"This will take time, but we are executing a plan and are confident we will get back to the trajectory we saw in fiscal ’25."

Cracker Barrel reported sales were down 5.7% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $7.2 million, compared with $45.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Masino also said the decline reflected roughly $14 million in additional advertising, marketing and conference expenses.

The branding controversy erupted in late August after Cracker Barrel dropped the "old timer" from its logo and planned interior changes to its restaurant-retail layout.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company reversed those changes about a week later amid swift customer backlash.

FOX Business’ Eric Revell and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.