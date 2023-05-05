CPI inflation data, Disney earnings and debt ceiling top week ahead

In the coming week, along with a key inflation report and several big earnings, investors will also continue to monitor the banking crisis as regional bank stocks, including PacWest, and First Horizon, which scrapped plans to merge with TD Bank last week, remain volatile.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PACW PACWEST BANCORP 5.76 +2.59 +81.70% FHN FIRST HORIZON CORP. (TENNESSEE) 10.91 +0.91 +9.10% TD THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 62.25 +1.92 +3.18%

For the week, the S&P 500 ended fractionally lower off 0.8%.

S&P 500

FOX Business breaks down other events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday, May 8

On Monday, Axiom Space plans to launch the second-ever private astronaut mission to the International Space Station using a SpaceX rocket out of Kennedy Space Center.

Earnings on tap include BioNTech, Freshpet, KKR & Co, Six Flags Entertainment and Tyson Foods.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BNTX BIONTECH SE 108.43 +0.79 +0.73% FRPT FRESHPET 69.54 +0.74 +1.08% KKR KKR & CO. 51.50 +1.90 +3.83% SIX SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP. 22.45 +0.27 +1.22% TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 60.70 +0.57 +0.96%

After the bell, Lucid Group, Palantir Technologies and PayPal report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LCID LUCID GROUP INC. 7.73 +0.35 +4.74% PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 7.41 +0.03 +0.41% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 74.97 +3.16 +4.40%

Economic data on Monday will include wholesale inventories, which are expected to rise slightly, and inflation expectations, which are forecast to fall from 4.7% to 4.5%.

Tuesday, May 9

On Tuesday Biden will meet with lawmakers, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about the debt limit as the possibility of default grows nearer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that a default, if no compromise is found, could happen as early as June 1.

LARRY KUDLOW: BIDEN'S GOT FOUR TO SIX WEEKS BEFORE THE TREASURY ESSENTIALLY RUNS OUT OF MONEY

At noon, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams will speak at the Economic Club of New York. His comments will be closely watched for any views on the current health of the U.S. banking system.

Elsewhere, Perrigo’s first of its kind over-the-counter birth control pill will be reviewed by the FDA for approval on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PRGO PERRIGO CO. PLC 35.73 -1.21 -3.26%

Earnings include Fisker, Nikola, Oatly Group and SeaWorld Entertainment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FSR FISKER INC. 6.22 +0.40 +6.87% NKLA NIKOLA CORP. 0.98 +0.07 +7.11% OTLY OATLY GROUP AB 2.10 +0.01 +0.48% SEAS SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC 55.16 +2.29 +4.33%

After the bell, Airbnb, Blink Charging, Occidental Petroleum and Rivian report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB INC. 119.90 +2.27 +1.93% BLNK BLINK CHARGING CO 7.17 +0.18 +2.58% OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP. 60.69 +1.99 +3.39% RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 13.41 +0.46 +3.55%

Wednesday, May 10

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BP BP PLC 37.13 +1.02 +2.82% TA TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA 86.04 +0.02 +0.02%

Wendesday TravelCenters of America will conduct a shareholder vote on a $1.3 billion sale of the company to BP. TravelCenters of America is the largest publicly traded full-service travel center network in the U.S. About 280 truck stops in 44 states are included in the sale. The purchase would help BP compete in the diesel market.

EVS BEHIND BP'S $1.3B TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA DEAL

Earnings include EVgo, GoodRx Holdings, New York Times, Roblox and Wendy’s before the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EVGO CLIMATE CHANGE CRISIS REAL IMPACT I 6.18 +0.23 +3.87% GDRX GOODRX HOLDINGS INC. 4.60 +0.22 +5.02% NYT THE NEW YORK TIMES CO. 39.96 +0.96 +2.46% RBLX ROBLOX CORP. 35.05 +0.57 +1.65% WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 22.63 +0.59 +2.68%

After the bell, Beyond Meat, Cheesecake Factory, Robinhood Markets, Sonos and Walt Disney, which has been battling with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the park's development deals in the state, report.

DESANTIS SIGNS FLORIDA BILL GIVING TOURISM BOARD POWER OVER DISNEY WORLD

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 12.91 +0.08 +0.62% CAKE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC. 32.79 +0.08 +0.24% HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. 8.85 +0.37 +4.36% SONO SONOS INC. 21.61 +0.41 +1.93% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 100.53 +3.08 +3.16%

April's Consumer Price Index +5.5% est.

Economic data on Wednesday will include the much watched Consumer Price Index, which is expected to rise 5.5%, slightly down from the prior month's 5.6%. Prices for food items, including eggs, were up 36% as of March.

Additionally, mortgage applications and EIA weekly crude stocks will be released.

Thursday, May 11

Earnings on Thursday will include reports from Blade Air Mobility, JD.com, Krispy Kreme and Tapestry before the market opens.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC. 2.64 +0.10 +3.94% JD JD.COM INC. 35.88 +0.10 +0.28% DNUT KRISPY KREME 14.97 +0.21 +1.42% TPR TAPESTRY INC. 38.98 +0.91 +2.39%

Economic data to watch on Thursday includes weekly jobless claims and producer prices.

Friday, May 12

Friday will round out the week with a speech from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard on "Toward a Monetary Policy Strategy" in a panel discussion at the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference, "How to Get Back on Track," hosted by the Stanford University Hoover Institution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Economic data on Friday will include import and export prices, as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index.

FOX Business' Jessica MacKenzie contributed to this story.