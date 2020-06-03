Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Coty, Kim Kardashian in talks for cosmetics line collaboration

Company already has a majority stake in West's half sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

(Reuters) - Coty Inc is in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West over a potential collaboration for a beauty line, the cosmetics maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The company already has a majority stake in West's half sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million.

The holding recently came under the scanner after Forbes magazine alleged that Jenner had been overplaying the value of her cosmetics brand.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
COTYCOTY INC.4.19-0.20-4.56%

Coty's new chief executive officer said on Monday the allegations came as a "mystery" to him.

COTY SHAKES UP LEADERSHIP AFTER KYLIE JENNER, FORBES BILLIONAIRE LIST CONTROVERSY

Shares of the company rose nearly 7% on Wednesday after the possibility of another collaboration with the family, adding to the 20% gains in Coty's stock seen earlier this week, when it named chairman Peter Harf as its new CEO.

Kim Kardashian West poses at the opening night of the new musical "The Cher Show" on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Coty, however, said there was no assurance that an agreement or collaboration would be reached and did not provide any further details.

KYLIE JENNER SPENT MORE THAN $100M ON PRIVATE JET, HOMES: REPORT

West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," launched her own makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE