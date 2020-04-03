In coronavirus pandemic, Warren Buffett sells some Delta, Southwest airlines stock

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett unloaded significant stakes in Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines as the industry contends with unprecedented headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to SEC filings on Friday.

Buffett’s holding firm, Berkshire Hathway, sold nearly 13 million shares of Delta, or about 18 percent of its overall stake in the airline. The share sales were worth about $314 million.

CORONAVIRUS DRIVES UNDER ARMOUR TO FURLOUGH 6,600 EMPLOYEES

The firm also sold about 2.3 million shares of Southwest Airlines, or about 4 percent of its stake. The shares were worth about $74 million.

Delta shares plunged more than 11 percent in after-hours trading on Friday. Southwest Airlines shares fell nearly 5 percent after market close.

IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, LOCKHEED MARTIN HIRES NEARLY 1,000 WORKERS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 22.48 -0.20 -0.88% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 30.54 -0.96 -3.05%

The transactions occurred as U.S. airlines experience significant declines in flight traffic due to the pandemic. Authorities in the U.S. and abroad have enacted sweeping travel restrictions and urged citizens to stay home, forcing airlines to make broad cuts to their normal flight capacity.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Berkshire Hathaway holds significant stakes in Delta, Southwest, United Airlines and American Airlines. The filings did not say why Buffett’s firm opted to sell stock.

Congressional lawmakers passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package last month that included financial relief for U.S. airlines. The measures helped airlines avoid significant layoffs in the short term.

However, airline executives have warned in recent days that business is unlikely to improve any time soon. In a letter to employees published Friday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is burning more than $60 million per day and expected second-quarter revenue to be down by 90 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS