In coronavirus pandemic, Lockheed Martin hires nearly 1,000 workers

Lockheed Martin is still planning to hire thousands of workers as part of its efforts to bolster the U.S. economy and combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.

The prominent aerospace and defense firm said it has hired nearly 1,000 people during the last two weeks and it is looking to fill another 5,000 positions.

“In addition to continuing to support our key government customers, we recognize that providing jobs during this period of economic downturn is also critically important,” said Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.

Hewson detailed the company’s hiring plans alongside a slate of initiatives aimed at aiding coronavirus relief efforts. Lockheed Martin committed to donate $2 million in badly needed personal protective equipment, or PPE, to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Hospitals around the country have reported shortages of protective gear like medical gowns and face shields.

Lockheed Martin said its employees who are still required to work at or travel to company facilities during the pandemic are eligible for awards of up to $500. The company also doubled its commitment to bolster small businesses critical to its supply chain by pledging $106 million in accelerated payments because of the economic downturn.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a shutdown of nonessential businesses in the United States, resulting in waves of layoffs and furloughs across several industries. More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week alone.

The Trump administration is implementing a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that includes payouts for most Americans and financial relief for small businesses. Further relief efforts are expected in the coming weeks.

Lockheed Martin is one of several companies that has continued hiring during the crisis. E-commerce giant Amazon said last month it would hire 100,000 workers to bolster its warehouse and delivery staff.

