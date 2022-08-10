Coinbase reports loss amid crypto turmoil, shares fall

Coinbase Global reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as trading volumes fell during a volatile quarter for cryptocurrencies.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 6% in after-hours trading.

Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with retail participation sinking 68% and institutional trading falling 46%.

The company expects trading volumes in the current quarter to fall further amid the failure of some crypto ventures and volatile financial markets.

Adjusted loss was $4.76 a share in the quarter, compared with the $2.65 expectation. Revenue fell 63%, missing market expectations.

Operating expenses surged 37%.

Coinbase lowered its annual expenses forecast to between $4 billion and $4.25 billion, from $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion.

That downturn has sent bellwether bitcoin 50% lower in 2022, forced several companies including Coinbase to cut jobs and raised fears of a drop in interest from small traders.

Coinbase said its monthly transacting users fell 2% sequentially to 9 million in the April-June quarter.

Shares traded at $83 on Tuesday, a sharp discount from the $381 when the shares debuted in April 2021.

Reuters contributed this report.