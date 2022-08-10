Expand / Collapse search
Coinbase reports loss amid crypto turmoil, shares fall

It has been a volatile year for cryptocurrencies with the bellwether bitcoin losing more than 50% of its value

Coinbase Global reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as trading volumes fell during a volatile quarter for cryptocurrencies.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 6% in after-hours trading.

Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with retail participation sinking 68% and institutional trading falling 46%.

The company expects trading volumes in the current quarter to fall further amid the failure of some crypto ventures and volatile financial markets.

Coinbase logo displayed

An illustration of the Coinbase logo with cryptocurrency examples. (istock / iStock)

Adjusted loss was $4.76 a share in the quarter, compared with the $2.65 expectation. Revenue fell 63%, missing market expectations.

Operating expenses surged 37%.

Coinbase lowered its annual expenses forecast to between $4 billion and $4.25 billion, from $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion.

Illustration of a stack of bitcoins

Cryptocurrency prices were higher early Monday morning with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin all higher by more than 5%. (iStock / iStock)

COINBASE LAYS OFF 18% OF WORKFORCE

That downturn has sent bellwether bitcoin 50% lower in 2022, forced several companies including Coinbase to cut jobs and raised fears of a drop in interest from small traders.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 87.68 -10.34 -10.55%

Coinbase said its monthly transacting users fell 2% sequentially to 9 million in the April-June quarter.

Shares traded at $83 on Tuesday, a sharp discount from the $381 when the shares debuted in April 2021.

Reuters contributed this report.