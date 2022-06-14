Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Coinbase lays off 18% of workforce

Cryptocurrency exchange says 'recession could lead to another crypto winter'

close
IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan weighs in on the crypto crash and companies laying off workers due to the sell-off. video

Crypto crash likened to dot-com bubble: Expert

IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan weighs in on the crypto crash and companies laying off workers due to the sell-off.

Coinbase will lay off 18% of its workforce as cryptocurrency prices continue to slide and the company braces for a potential recession.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 49.24 -2.77 -5.32%

"We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. "A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period. In past crypto winters, trading revenue (our largest revenue source) has declined significantly. While it’s hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.