Coinbase lays off 18% of workforce

Coinbase will lay off 18% of its workforce as cryptocurrency prices continue to slide and the company braces for a potential recession.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 49.24 -2.77 -5.32%

"We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. "A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period. In past crypto winters, trading revenue (our largest revenue source) has declined significantly. While it’s hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment."

