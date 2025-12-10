Coca-Cola announces major leadership change as Henrique Braun is named next CEO

The Coca-Cola Company announced Wednesday that Henrique Braun will become its next CEO, effective March 31, 2026.

Braun, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed longtime CEO James Quincey, who will transition to executive chairman after nine years leading the beverage giant, according to an announcement from the company.

"I’m honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company," Braun said in a statement. "We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market."

Braun, 57, has served as COO since January and oversees Coca-Cola’s worldwide operating units. He joined the company in 1996 and has held numerous global "roles of increasing responsibilities," according to the announcement.

In his new position, Coca-Cola said Braun will prioritize global growth opportunities, getting closer to consumer needs and expanded use of technology to drive performance.

Quincey, 60, became CEO in 2017 and has helped shape Coca-Cola into a "total beverage company," adding more than 10 billion-dollar brands and leading digital modernization efforts, as noted in the announcement.

He also guided the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Quincey took over as CEO, Coca-Cola’s stock price has climbed nearly 63%, according to Reuters.

"I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business," Quincey said in a statement. "Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca-Cola system for future growth and success."