CME denies CBOE merger report

Exchange operator CME Group Inc. flat denies a report claiming it is in talks to acquire rival Cboe Global Markets Inc., issuing a statement saying they had no such discussions "whatsoever."

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that CME "has approached" Cboe "about an all-share deal to acquire the owner of the Vix volatility indices for nearly $16bn," citing three people familiar with the talks.

But CME, the largest derivatives exchange on the globe, responded publicly to the report with a blanket denial.

"CME Group denies all rumors that is in conversations to acquire Cboe Global Markets," the firm said in a press release. "The company has not had any discussions with Cboe whatsoever," the statement continued, adding, "while the company does not typically comment on rumor or speculation, today's inaccurate information required correction."

The CBOE, in a statement to FOX Business, said it "does not comment on market rumors or speculation."

Cboe's stock spiked 12% following the Financial Times' report, but those gains were erased by market close following CME's denial.