Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Chrysler

Chrysler parent Stellantis recalling 280,000 heavy-duty trucks for fire risks

Recall covers 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks worldwide for fire risks, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a company statement showed on Thursday.

The recall covers 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks. A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak that could spark a vehicle fire. 

The company has reports of 16 vehicle fires and one minor injury between March and October that may be related to the recall, but no crashes.

TESLA RECALLS OVER 40K VEHICLES DUE TO POTENTIAL POWER STEERING ISSUE

The recall covers trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and automatic transmissions and includes 248,000 vehicles in the United States.

Stellantis

.
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STLA STELLANTIS NV 14.68 -0.15 -0.98%

STELLANTIS, US GOVERNMENT WARN 276K VEHICLE OWNERS TO PARK OLDER MODELS AFTER TAKATA AIR BAGS KILLED 3 DRIVERS

Stellantis said the leak may be preceded by a warning light and owners observing a warning light should contact dealers. 

Stellantis said the recall fix is under development.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP