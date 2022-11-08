Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to potential power steering issue

Tesla released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system

close
 'Meet Kevin' financial analyst and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath provides insight on the Tesla company on 'Making Money.' video

Elon Musk needs to focus on Tesla: Kevin Paffrath

 'Meet Kevin' financial analyst and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath provides insight on the Tesla company on 'Making Money.'

Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 of certain 2017 to 2021 Model S and Model X vehicles due to an issue with the electronic power assist steering system. 

The system may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that was made public on Tuesday.

The agency noted that a loss of power steering assist can require greater steering effort, increasing the risk of a crash, especially at lower speeds.

Tesla said it had identified 314 vehicle alerts for this condition among U.S. vehicles that may be related to the recall. 

TESLA'S CALIFORNIA  EV MARKET SHARE SLIPS AS RIVALS STEP UP

Tesla Palo Alto California

Tesla vehicles are on display at a Tesla store in Palo Alto, California, on Oct. 3, 2019. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, it is unaware of any injuries or deaths related to this condition.

The company also said that as of Nov. 1 more than 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed an update that has already addressed the recall issue.

close
Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives tells 'Varney & Co.' why he tempered Tesla expectations for Q4 and cut his price target. video

Now is the time for Elon Musk to do a Tesla stock buyback: Dan Ives

Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives tells 'Varney & Co.' why he tempered Tesla expectations for Q4 and cut his price target.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To remedy the problem, the electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system, free of charge. 

The Tesla Inc. logo

The Tesla Inc. logo is seen on the grille of a Model X electric vehicle at the Moscow Tesla Club in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This comes after Tesla began rolling out an update last month to better flag unexpected steering assist torque.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 31.

Reuters contributed to this report.