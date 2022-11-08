Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to potential power steering issue

Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 of certain 2017 to 2021 Model S and Model X vehicles due to an issue with the electronic power assist steering system.

The system may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that was made public on Tuesday.

The agency noted that a loss of power steering assist can require greater steering effort, increasing the risk of a crash, especially at lower speeds.

Tesla said it had identified 314 vehicle alerts for this condition among U.S. vehicles that may be related to the recall.

TESLA'S CALIFORNIA EV MARKET SHARE SLIPS AS RIVALS STEP UP

However, it is unaware of any injuries or deaths related to this condition.

The company also said that as of Nov. 1 more than 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed an update that has already addressed the recall issue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To remedy the problem, the electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system, free of charge.

This comes after Tesla began rolling out an update last month to better flag unexpected steering assist torque.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 31.

Reuters contributed to this report.