Chick-fil-A apologizes after Twitter users suggest tweet was racially insensitive

Chick-fil-A apologized after some social media users suggested the fast-food chain's response to a tweet Friday about spicy chicken nuggets was insensitive.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday it was temporarily bringing a popular menu item, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, back to the menu from Sept. 12 to Nov. 12.

Seemingly in response to the news, a Black Twitter user named Don tweeted, "Grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets."

Chick-fil-A's reply said, "Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!" The reply went viral and drew backlash from some users who argued the wording was racially insensitive.

"The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told "Today." "We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community."

In the past month or so, Chick-fil-A has used the phrase "your community" while saying it is testing spicy items in "different markets" in response to various Twitter users asking about the return of menu items.

Chick-fil-A's reply to Twitter user Don had drawn over 10,700 likes and 1,700 retweets at the time of publication.

