Chevron slashes costs to protect dividend from coronavirus

Chevron Corp. is taking further action to protect its prized divided.

The San Ramon, California-based integrated energy company will reduce capital expenditures by an additional $2 billion to $14 billion and lower operating costs by $1 billion. Chevron in March cut capital spending by $4 billion and suspended share buybacks.

“First-quarter earnings were up from a year ago, driven by downstream margins and increased" output from the Permian basin, CEO Michael Wirth said in a statement. “However, commodity prices fell significantly in March and the weakness continued into the second quarter, primarily due to reduced demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chevron reported a first-quarter profit of $3.6 billion, or $1.93 a share, as revenue fell 11 percent to $31.5 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting 68 cents a share on revenue of $29.4 billion.

