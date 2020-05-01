Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

Chevron slashes costs to protect dividend from coronavirus

Chevron is deepening capital spending cuts by up to $14B

By FOXBusiness
close
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth discusses the oil company's financial management during the coronavirus pandemic, including reductions in capital spending.video

Chevron CEO: We're committed to protecting dividend

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth discusses the oil company's financial management during the coronavirus pandemic, including reductions in capital spending.

Chevron Corp. is taking further action to protect its prized divided.

Continue Reading Below

The San Ramon, California-based integrated energy company will reduce capital expenditures by an additional $2 billion to $14 billion and lower operating costs by $1 billion. Chevron in March cut capital spending by $4 billion and suspended share buybacks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“First-quarter earnings were up from a year ago, driven by downstream margins and increased" output from the Permian basin, CEO Michael Wirth said in a statement. “However, commodity prices fell significantly in March and the weakness continued into the second quarter, primarily due to reduced demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

TRUMP TELLS CHEVRON TO 'WIND DOWN' OIL FIELDS IN VENEZUELA

Chevron reported a first-quarter profit of $3.6 billion, or $1.93 a share, as revenue fell 11 percent to $31.5 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting 68 cents a share on revenue of $29.4 billion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.