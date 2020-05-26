As NYSE reopens, CBOE sets opening day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

On the same day the New York Stock Exchange reopened its trading floor, the CBOE announced it will follow suit on June 8.

The world's largest exchange holding company, like its exchange peers, closed on March 16 due to the coronavirus.

CEO Ed Tilly, in announcing the reopening, praised the staff for executing electronic trading during the closure while noting the financial community is eager to reopen the floor.

"Our markets continued to function well and allowed investors to express their views and manage risk throughout this period of extreme market conditions," he said. "Still, customers have awaited a return to hybrid trading at Cboe and all of the unique benefits it provides. We look forward to satisfying that demand and welcoming back our trading floor community.”

All participants will need to comply with new standards of conduct related to COVID-19, the company stated.

The NYSE, owned by parent Intercontinental Exchange, reopened successfully today with some limitations.

Ahead of the official opening, President Stacy Cunningham told FOX Business market participants would welcome the return of floor options to complement electronic trading.

With the NYSE open and the CBOE next in the queue, the CME remains the only major U.S. exchange to keep its trading floor closed.

CEO Terry Duffy recently said reopening is not so easy.

"Our situation, however, is complicated by the unique nature of open outcry trading in our markets," Duffy said in his annual meeting remarks shared with FOX Business. "As anyone who has traded in an open outcry pit can attest, there is no way to effectuate social distancing requirements. Solutions that may be practical for other trading environments are unworkable for our trading floors."

The world's largest derivatives exchange will keep its trading floor closed for at least three weeks after Illinois’ stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire on May 29, is lifted. The exchange closed its trading floor at the end of business on March 13.

