Carnival sales plunge 85% as coronavirus docks ships

Carnival Corp. lost $4.37 billion in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cruise operator to cancel its voyages.

The Miami-based cruise operator’s revenue plunged 85 percent from a year ago to $740 million, driving its loss to $6.07 per share. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $391.3 million and an adjusted loss of $2.26 a share.

“We have been transitioning the fleet into a prolonged pause and right-sizing our shoreside operations,” CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement.

