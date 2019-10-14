California governor signs offbeat bills into law

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated his first year in office, taking action on more than 1,000 bills that reached his desk, including a few quirky measures.

Continue Reading Below

A spokesperson for the governor confirmed to FOX Business that he signed 870 bills this year.

“We have clearly achieved a great deal together, and I commend the Legislature for their hard work. I look forward to our continued partnership as we head into the new year and continue to tackle challenges of affordability and work to expand opportunity to all Californians,” Newsom said in a statement on Sunday.

In addition to the bills he signed, Newsom vetoed more than 170 bills.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Newsom signed more than 70 bills — and vetoed 58 — on Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of the bills that were signed this year:

“Kill It and Grill It”

Under a new law scheduled to go into effect in Jan. 2022, drivers in certain locations will be allowed to apply for a permit online that allows them to take home animals accidentally struck on the road.

Fur ban

Newsom signed legislation on Friday that bans the sale, manufacture or donation of new fur products in the state.

Exceptions are provided for used fur, taxidermy products, fur used for religious purposes and fur took with a hunting license.

The law is slated to take effect in Jan. 2023.

Circus animals

Circuses in the state will be barred from using most animals for acts – like elephants and tigers – beginning in 2023.

Shampoo bottles

Large hotels will be banned from supplying tiny plastic bottles – like those used to provide shampoo – by 2024.

Establishments that don’t comply could be hit with fines.

Rent control

Earlier this month, Newsom signed a statewide rent control provision into law, which limits year over year increases to 5 percent, plus inflation, through 2029.

Economists have told FOX Business that the measure is likely to exacerbate an affordability crisis in the state since it doesn’t address the underlying causes of the problem.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

College athletes and endorsements

As of 2023, the state will not be able to prevent college athletes from signing endorsement deals.

School start times

On Sunday, Newsom signed a bill that will push back school start times to 8 a.m. or later for middle school and 8:30 a.m. or later for high school beginning in 2022.