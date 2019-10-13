California bans fur sales and most animals from performing in the circus

No more fur.

At least not for sale in California.

Among a slew of new bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday, people living in the state will no longer be allowed to sell or make clothes, handbags or shoes with the animal product.

The ban starts in 2023.

“California is a leader when it comes to animal welfare,” Gov. Newsom explained in a statement.

Other animal product bans included alligator, crocodile, lizard hippo and caiman skins.

Groups supporting animal rights lauded the move. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said on its website, “the fact that four animal protection bills were even on the docket at the same time—much less passed—is a testament to how hard PETA and our supporters have been working to open people’s eyes and change their hearts.”

Circus cruelty prevention was one of the other bills signed into law.

Gov. Newsom said his state was sending a message “to the world that beautiful wild animals like bears and tigers have no place on trapeze wires or jumping through flames.”

California joins New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Hawaii banning most animals from being used for entertaining in circuses.

Other bills signed into law include the number of semiautomatic rifles one can purchase per month, number of unlicensed firearms someone can sell, and the sale of “ghost guns” – or firearm parts.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.