Cadillac unveils new all-electric Vistiq SUV

Cadillac’s electric vehicle lineup is expanding again.

The Vistiq, an all-electric SUV, is slated to become part of Cadillac’s electric vehicle offerings, the company said Thursday. The automaker described the newly confirmed vehicle as a "distinctive and innovative luxury three-row SUV, designed for the modern family."

It will come to market "starting early 2025," according to Cadillac’s website. It will be able to carry up to seven passengers.

"Vistiq adds another compelling EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future," Cadillac Vice President John Roth said. "Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac’s EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years."

Cadillac will provide more details about the vehicle, including its cost, in 2024, it said.

The other electric SUVs that Cadillac has in its lineup include the Lyriq, Escalade IQ and Optiq. The Lyriq is already for sale, while the latter two will become available next year, according to the carmaker’s website.

Cadillac has another electric option – the Celestiq.

The brand has been rolling out EVs as it continues to pursue its goal of going all-electric by 2030.

Cadillac's parent company, General Motors, has a similar goal underway, seeking to do away with tailpipe emissions in its new light-duty vehicles by 2035. For all of its products and operations, it aims to hit carbon neutrality by 2040, FOX Business previously reported.

In early October, GM reported its third-quarter EV sales across its brands had posted a 28% jump from the prior three-month period. Customers purchased 3,018 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles in the quarter, marking a 124% quarter-over-quarter increase, the company said.

