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Burlington to open over two dozen new stores across country in May

The discount retailer operated 1,212 stores at the end of its last fiscal year and plans 110 net new locations this year

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Discount retailer Burlington is planning to open more than two dozen stores in 20 states this month as the company continues to expand its footprint with over 1,000 locations around the country.

The company in March said that it planned to open 110 net new stores, plus a new distribution center in Savannah, Georgia, in its fiscal year 2026 that will end on Jan. 30, 2027.

Burlington operated 1,212 stores at the end of the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2025, which covered 46 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Grand openings are expected to begin with four occurring on May 8, including Santa Clarita, California, Columbus, Ohio, along with two more locations in the communities of Kent and Longview, Washington.

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Shoppers entering a Burlington store

Burlington is opening 26 stores in 20 states this month amid an expansion push. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

May 15 will see a larger slate of store openings, with a dozen stores set to open for business in the following locations:

  • Avondale, Arizona
  • Bakersfield, California
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Bourbonnais, Illinois
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Fort Gratiot Township, Michigan
  • Elmira, New York
  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • McKinney, Texas
  • Eau Claire, Wisconsin
  • Oshkosh, Wisconsin

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The front exterior of a Burlington store

Burlington is planning to open over 100 stores in the fiscal year that will end on Jan. 30, 2027. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The following week, on May 22, three more stores are scheduled to open in Manteca, California, Katy, Texas, and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Burlington will open a further seven stores to close out the month, with stores to open in these communities:

  • Rochester, Minnesota
  • Watchung, New Jersey
  • St. Clairsville, Ohio
  • Willoughby Hills, Ohio
  • Conway, South Carolina
  • Houston, Texas
  • Round Rock, Texas

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Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BURL BURLINGTON STORES 316.73 +4.02 +1.29%

Last month, Burlington announced the groundbreaking on a future distribution center in Buckeye, Arizona, a community near Phoenix. 

The distribution center is expected to be nearly 2 million square feet and open in 2028.

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