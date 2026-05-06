Burlington to open over two dozen new stores across country in May

Discount retailer Burlington is planning to open more than two dozen stores in 20 states this month as the company continues to expand its footprint with over 1,000 locations around the country.

The company in March said that it planned to open 110 net new stores, plus a new distribution center in Savannah, Georgia, in its fiscal year 2026 that will end on Jan. 30, 2027.

Burlington operated 1,212 stores at the end of the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2025, which covered 46 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Grand openings are expected to begin with four occurring on May 8, including Santa Clarita, California, Columbus, Ohio, along with two more locations in the communities of Kent and Longview, Washington.

GAMESTOP TARGETS EBAY IN $56B TAKEOVER BID, SEES PATH TO RIVAL AMAZON

May 15 will see a larger slate of store openings, with a dozen stores set to open for business in the following locations:

Avondale, Arizona

Bakersfield, California

Jacksonville, Florida

Bourbonnais, Illinois

Louisville, Kentucky

Fort Gratiot Township, Michigan

Elmira, New York

Asheville, North Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

McKinney, Texas

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

FORD ROLLS OUT NATIONWIDE EMPLOYEE PRICING TO MARK AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

The following week, on May 22, three more stores are scheduled to open in Manteca, California, Katy, Texas , and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Burlington will open a further seven stores to close out the month, with stores to open in these communities:

Rochester, Minnesota

Watchung, New Jersey

St. Clairsville, Ohio

Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Conway, South Carolina

Houston, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

COSTCO PLANS MAJOR GROWTH PUSH, TARGETING 30 NEW LOCATIONS ANNUALLY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BURL BURLINGTON STORES 316.73 +4.02 +1.29%

Last month, Burlington announced the groundbreaking on a future distribution center in Buckeye, Arizona , a community near Phoenix.

The distribution center is expected to be nearly 2 million square feet and open in 2028.