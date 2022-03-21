Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to buy Alleghany for $11.6B

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 18. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 18

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 18.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying insurance company Alleghany Corporation for $11.6 billion, or $848.02 per share in case, the company announced on Monday.

"Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett, Berkshire’s CEO, said in a statement.

BUFFETT LAMENTS LACK OF GOOD INVESTMENTS EVEN AS BERKSHIRE PROFIT SETS RECORD

The deal, approved by both companies’ boards of directors, "represents a multiple of 1.26 times Alleghany’s book value at December 31, 2021, a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days and a 16% premium to Alleghany’s 52-week high closing price."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 342.41 -2.56 -0.74%

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, pending approval from Alleghany stockholders and regulators.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Goldman Sachs & Co. is serving as financial adviser to Alleghany.