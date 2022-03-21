Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to buy Alleghany for $11.6B
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying insurance company Alleghany Corporation for $11.6 billion, or $848.02 per share in case, the company announced on Monday.
"Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett, Berkshire’s CEO, said in a statement.
The deal, approved by both companies’ boards of directors, "represents a multiple of 1.26 times Alleghany’s book value at December 31, 2021, a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days and a 16% premium to Alleghany’s 52-week high closing price."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|342.41
|-2.56
|-0.74%
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, pending approval from Alleghany stockholders and regulators.
Goldman Sachs & Co. is serving as financial adviser to Alleghany.