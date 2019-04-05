Boeing cuts 737 Max production amid software overhaul

Boeing will cut production of its 737 Max passenger aircraft model as it works to overhaul faulty software that contributed to a pair of recent deadly crashes, company CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement Friday.

The company said it would reduce production of the 737 Max by roughly 20 percent, to 42 planes per month from 52 planes per month. Muilenberg said the production shift will begin in mid-April and will not result in layoffs.

“We're adjusting the 737 production system temporarily to accommodate the pause in MAX deliveries, allowing us to prioritize additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight,” Muilenberg said. “We have decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April.”

Boeing shares fell roughly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

The United States and countries around the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max aircraft after two fatal crashes in a span of five months. A deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash killed 157 passengers in March.

Initial findings of an investigation into the crash revealed an “erroneous activation” of anti-stall software on the 737 Max, which automatically forces the plane’s nose downward, contributed to both deadly accidents. Boeing is in the process of implementing software updates that would correct the issue.

The software fixes will be subject to Federal Aviation Administration approval before the 737 Max can return to service.

Aside from the production cut, Muilenberg said Boeing’s board of directors has established a committee to oversee internal practices related to aircraft design and development. The committee will oversee handling of the 737 Max program, among other initiatives.